American Indian pueblo gets electric car charging station
An American Indian pueblo is getting the first electric vehicle charging station along the Interstate 25 corridor between Albuquerque and Santa Fe. The Public Service Company of New Mexico announced this week that charging station will be placed at Santo Domingo Pueblo thanks to a partnership with PNM, Ugo, and Nissan.
