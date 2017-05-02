Abused Dog Rescued After Being Chained to Cinder Block Next to Flooding Lake

Park rangers in Missouri managed to rescue an abused dog that was chained to a heavy cinderblock and left to die at a Lake south of Kansas City, according to WDAF. The lab/shepherd mix was found caked in mud along the shoreline chained to a 12x12" cinderblock "presumably left to drown in high water levels," the Great Plains SPCA said in a statement.

