9-foot long alligator causes closure of Timmerman Trail in Cayce
Officers with the Cayce Department of Public Safety blocked off an area near the large bridge by SCANA and the Timmerman Trail due to a 9-foot long alligator in the area. They responded to the area around 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
