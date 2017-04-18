Xcel Energy recognized for lasting wind leadership
The American Wind Energy Association released its annual market report and recognized Xcel Energy for its sustained commitment and contribution to the wind industry. AWEA named Xcel Energy the nation's top utility wind energy provider, a position it has held for more than a decade.
