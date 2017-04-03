Whack! Mother Nature's blast leaves t...

Whack! Mother Nature's blast leaves thousands in the dark

20 hrs ago Read more: Portland Tribune

Only a few thousand people were still without power Saturday afternoon after Friday's windstorm left nearly 200,000 Portland-area residents without power, disrupted TriMet's MAX service and brought down trees across the region with a fury. Portland General Electric reported Saturday that about 18,000 customers were waiting to have their power restored after falling trees and limbs brought down utility lines.

