Wet winds contribute to Mother Lode outages

Wet winds gusting to 30 miles per hour and stronger contributed to outages Friday in Calaveras County and Tuolumne County, where more than 1,600 customers were without power in Pinecrest and Strawberry, according to Pacific Gas & Electric. The utility reported 1,228 outages in Pinecrest and 459 in Strawberry as of noon Friday.

