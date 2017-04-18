Valero Energy's profit expected to dr...

Valero Energy's profit expected to drop 40%

Valero Energy Corp. is expected to post a $298 million profit in the first quarter of 2017, a nearly 40 percent decline compared with the same period in 2016. Valero Energy Corp. is expected to post a $298 million profit in the first quarter of 2017, a nearly 40 percent decline compared with the same period in 2016.

