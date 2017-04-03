Utility worker saves man who fell ont...

Utility worker saves man who fell onto NYC subway tracks

A utility worker is being credited with saving a man who fell onto a New York City subway track just before a train pulled into the station. Cellphone video taken by a Seattle teenager shows Jonathan Kulig, of Queens, picking up a young man who had fallen off a Manhattan station's platform and landed between the rails.

