US stocks lose early gain as energy sector dives; IBM skids
U.S. stocks have shed an early gain and are mostly lower Wednesday afternoon as energy companies sink along with crude oil prices. Investors are selling big dividend payers as bond yields rise, and a sharp drop in IBM sent the Dow Jones industrial average down.
