UPDATE 1-ConocoPhillips sells San Juan basin assets for $3 bln

20 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil producer, said on Thursday it would sell natural gas-heavy assets in San Juan basin to privately held Hilcorp Energy Co for about $3 billion. ConocoPhillips has been selling assets to reduce its exposure to profit-sapping natural gas assets and shore up its balance sheet.

