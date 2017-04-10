UPDATE 1-Cenovus CEO says investors u...

UPDATE 1-Cenovus CEO says investors understand 'strategic rationale' for deal

18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Cenovus Energy Inc will do more hedging after its acquisition of ConocoPhillips assets, the Canadian company's Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday as he mounted a charm offensive on investors who balked at the deal. Ferguson is known as a low-key and conservative chief executive in the western Canadian oil patch, and his C$17.7-billion bid last month for the assets of ConocoPhillips, the latest international player to exit the country, had confounded investors and analysts.

