UPDATE 1-Cenovus CEO says investors understand 'strategic rationale' for deal
Cenovus Energy Inc will do more hedging after its acquisition of ConocoPhillips assets, the Canadian company's Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday as he mounted a charm offensive on investors who balked at the deal. Ferguson is known as a low-key and conservative chief executive in the western Canadian oil patch, and his C$17.7-billion bid last month for the assets of ConocoPhillips, the latest international player to exit the country, had confounded investors and analysts.
