U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Perry Celebrates Successful...

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of Petra Nova, the world's largest post-combustion carbon capture project, which was completed on-schedule and on-budget. The large-scale demonstration project, located at the W.A. Parish power plant in Thompsons, Texas, is a joint venture between NRG Energy and JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.