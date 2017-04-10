'Turkish threats won't upset Cyprus energy plans'
Energy Minister George Lakkotrypis said on Monday that Turkey's fresh threats against oil and gas exploration within Cyprus' Exclusive Economic Zone "are nothing new" and will not put the brakes on Nicosia's energy plans. "The Turkish threats are nothing new, that's why we have to keep calma Nicosia will certainly continue efforts to align its best interests with those of third countries as well as with those of the European Union," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|21
|Will ESAs Mark The End Of Coal Power?
|Apr 5
|Solarman
|1
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar 31
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|Mar 28
|tick tick tick tick
|231
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar 24
|Aponi
|21
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC