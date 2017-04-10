'Turkish threats won't upset Cyprus energy plans'

Energy Minister George Lakkotrypis said on Monday that Turkey's fresh threats against oil and gas exploration within Cyprus' Exclusive Economic Zone "are nothing new" and will not put the brakes on Nicosia's energy plans. "The Turkish threats are nothing new, that's why we have to keep calma Nicosia will certainly continue efforts to align its best interests with those of third countries as well as with those of the European Union," he said.

