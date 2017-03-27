The prosecutor going after 'El Chapo' Guzman was ousted in Trump's US attorney purge
But Trump's firing of Preet Bharara, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, threw turmoil into the process. Lost amid the furor around Bharara's dismissal was the resignation of Robert Capers, who led the attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York, based in Brooklyn.
