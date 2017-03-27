Texas showdown off as judge throws AG Maura Healey shade

Exxon Mobil has lost home court advantage in its legal tussling with Attorney General Maura Healey, but it didn't come without some serious questions from the bench. A Texas judge overseeing the lawsuit the oil giant brought against Healey and her New York counterpart tossed the case to a Manhattan federal courtroom last week, moving it out of a venue Healey has long argued was wrong for the case.

