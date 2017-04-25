SUNY is set to appoint former Energy Dept. official as Chancellor

Kristina M. Johnson, an engineer who developed technology critical to 3-D movies and served as undersecretary in the U.S. Energy Department before founding a hydroelectric company, will be appointed chancellor of the State University of New York. SUNY has 29 four-year colleges and universities and 30 community colleges, which serve about 440,000 full- and part-time students.

