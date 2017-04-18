St. Louis gunman kills 2 utility work...

St. Louis gunman kills 2 utility workers before shooting himself

14 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

A gunman opened fire on two utility workers Thursday in St. Louis, killing both of them before fatally shooting himself. The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. on the western edge of the city.

