Ship from Norway laying electricity cable connecting Newfoundland, Nova Scotia
Work has begun on a remarkable engineering feat beneath the Cabot Strait, the body of water that separates Cape Breton from southwestern Newfoundland. Halifax-based Emera Inc. announced today that a cable-laying ship, the Nexans Skagerrak, has started rolling out North America's longest submarine electricity cables between the two provinces - a 170-kilometre span.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southern California Edison Named No. 1 Solar Ut...
|13 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Environmentalists Are Dead Wrong
|Tue
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|1
|San Francisco power outage affects about 90000 ...
|Apr 23
|Wildchild
|1
|City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07)
|Apr 9
|silly rabbit
|19
|Will ESAs Mark The End Of Coal Power?
|Apr 5
|Solarman
|1
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar 31
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|Mar 28
|tick tick tick tick
|231
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC