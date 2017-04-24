Ship from Norway laying electricity c...

Ship from Norway laying electricity cable connecting Newfoundland, Nova Scotia

Read more: The Guardian

Work has begun on a remarkable engineering feat beneath the Cabot Strait, the body of water that separates Cape Breton from southwestern Newfoundland. Halifax-based Emera Inc. announced today that a cable-laying ship, the Nexans Skagerrak, has started rolling out North America's longest submarine electricity cables between the two provinces - a 170-kilometre span.

