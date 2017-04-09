Sempra Energy (SRE) Given Daily News Impact Score of -0.03
News headlines about Sempra Energy have trended somewhat negative recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources.
