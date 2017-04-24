SCANA Corporation Chairman Kevin Marsh to speak at Lander Spring Commencement
Lander University will confer approximately 270 degrees during its spring Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m. in Finis Horne Arena. The commencement speaker will be Kevin Marsh, chairman and chief executive officer with SCANA Corporation, a $9-billion energy-based holding company that has brought power and fuel to homes in the Carolinas and Georgia for 170 years.
