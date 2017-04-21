San Bruno fatal explosion leads to $90 million settlement
A San Mateo County court has given preliminary approval to a $90 million settlement with shareholders to settle lawsuits that blamed a fatal explosion in San Bruno on the company's mismanagement, attorneys said Friday. The deal not only provides cash to shareholders affected by the investment aftermath of the blast, it also obliges PG&E to undertake changes to its culture and gas operations aimed at preventing a repeat of the lethal San Bruno disaster that killed eight people in September 2010, the attorneys said.
