Randalls family thanks community; requests privacy following rampage shooting death
The family of Zackary Randalls, the Pacific Gas & Electric employee killed last week in a brutal shooting rampage, thanked the community for its support Monday but requested privacy. Randalls, 34, a husband and father of two, was gunned down April 18 while sitting in a utility truck on Van Ness Avenue during a ride-along with another PG&E employee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco power outage affects about 90000 ...
|Sun
|Wildchild
|1
|City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07)
|Apr 9
|silly rabbit
|19
|Will ESAs Mark The End Of Coal Power?
|Apr 5
|Solarman
|1
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar 31
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|Mar 28
|tick tick tick tick
|231
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar '17
|FireyFellow44
|6
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC