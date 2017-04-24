Randalls family thanks community; requests privacy following rampage shooting death

The family of Zackary Randalls, the Pacific Gas & Electric employee killed last week in a brutal shooting rampage, thanked the community for its support Monday but requested privacy. Randalls, 34, a husband and father of two, was gunned down April 18 while sitting in a utility truck on Van Ness Avenue during a ride-along with another PG&E employee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.