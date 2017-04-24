Precision Drilling reports higher rig demand but lower pricing in Q1; loss rises
One of Canada's largest oil and gas drilling companies is seeing renewed demand for its services but at lower prices. Calgary-based Precision Drilling says it activated 17 rigs in its U.S. fleet, bringing the total to 56. Precision Drilling also had 91 active rigs in Canada at the end of the quarter, up from 50 at the beginning of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco power outage affects about 90000 ...
|Sun
|Wildchild
|1
|City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07)
|Apr 9
|silly rabbit
|19
|Will ESAs Mark The End Of Coal Power?
|Apr 5
|Solarman
|1
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar 31
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|Mar 28
|tick tick tick tick
|231
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC