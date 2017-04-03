Pico headed to victory in District 6 re-election race
Colorado Springs City Councilman Andres Pico appeared headed to an easy victory Tuesday over three challengers to be re-elected to his District 6 seat covering a part of northeast Colorado Springs and the Banning Lewis Ranch. Pico, who also serves as chairman of the Colorado Springs Utilities board, outraised all of his opponents by more than a three-to-one ratio and ran on a record of a council that accomplished much, from addressing neglected roads and stormwater infrastructure to eliminating the business personal property tax and offering tax breaks at the Colorado Springs Airport through a commercial aeronautical zone that lured employers and airlines.
