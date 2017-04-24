PG&E halts tree removal in wake of fa...

PG&E halts tree removal in wake of fatal accident

15 hrs ago

A picture of the late Jorge Garcia Moctezuma, 21, of Winlock, Washington, was posted on the stump of the tree that he was working on in Twain Harte when he died on April 15. More than two dozen family members, friends and co-workers of Jorge Garcia Moctezuma, who died April 15 in Twain Harte while doing tree work for a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. subcontractor, held memorial April 20 at the scene of his death.

