Petrol price up by Rs 1.39/litre, diesel by Rs 1.04

Petrol price has been hiked by Rs 1.39 per litre, while diesel price has go up by Rs 1.04 per litre. NEW DELHI: Petrol price has been hiked by Rs 1.39 per litre, while diesel price has gone up by Rs 1.04 per litre with effect from Sunday, the Indian Oil Corporation announced yesterday.

