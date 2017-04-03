Petrobras says Exxon expressed 'stron...

Petrobras says Exxon expressed 'strong interest' in pre-salt oil

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

U.S. oil company Exxon Mobil Corp expressed to Brazil's state-controlled company Petrobras "strong interest" in the exploration of deep-water oil fields off the Brazilian coast, Petrobras Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on Tuesday. Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente talks during a news conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will ESAs Mark The End Of Coal Power? 6 hr Solarman 1
News City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07) Mon silly rabbit 19
News Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j... Mar 31 Snowball in Hell 2
News Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ... Mar 28 tick tick tick tick 231
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ... Mar 25 FireyFellow44 6
News Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St... Mar 24 Aponi 21
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,466 • Total comments across all topics: 280,069,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC