Pembina Pipeline looking to build West Coast terminal near Prince Rupert, B.C.

16 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Pembina Pipeline Corp. has signed a non-binding letter of intent to develop a liquefied petroleum gas export terminal on Watson Island, south of Prince Rupert, B.C. The Calgary-based pipeline operator signed the agreement with Prince Rupert Legacy Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the City of Prince Rupert. The company said it has started a site assessment for the West Coast project and engagement with stakeholders including aboriginal communities.

