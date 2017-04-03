Ohio lawmakers weigh bailout for FirstEnergy nuclear plants
A bailout is being proposed for Ohio's two nuclear plants that would end up increasing rates for FirstEnergy Corp.'s customers in the state. Backers say the plants are needed to make sure Ohio has a diverse lineup of energy sources and they're a big provider of jobs and tax money.
