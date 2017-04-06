Oakland: Landslide forces evacuation ...

Oakland: Landslide forces evacuation of hills residents

14 hrs ago

A spring storm brought heavy rains and high gusts of wind, softening already saturated grounds and knocking down multiple trees and power lines across the region. Just after 6 p.m., firefighters received word of the slide in the 6700 block of Banning Drive, an Oakland fire dispatcher said.

