Ninety-thousand hit by massive power cut in San Francisco
A massive power cut struck a wide area of San Francisco on Friday, blacking out about 90,000 utility customers. The series of outages hit the city at 9am on Friday, said Tamar Sarkissian, a spokeswoman for Pacific Gas & Electric.
