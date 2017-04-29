NextEra Energy (NEE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows
Headlines about NextEra Energy have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|10 hr
|trail of oil
|2
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Fri
|that 4 sure
|52
|Southern California Edison Named No. 1 Solar Ut...
|Apr 27
|Solarman
|1
|Environmentalists Are Dead Wrong
|Apr 25
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|1
|San Francisco power outage affects about 90000 ...
|Apr 23
|Wildchild
|1
|City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07)
|Apr 9
|silly rabbit
|19
|Will ESAs Mark The End Of Coal Power?
|Apr 5
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC