New Marshalltown natural-gas fired plant to go online
Alliant Energy will begin supplying energy this weekend from a $700 million natural gas-fired plant in Marshalltown that'll produce enough electricity to power 500,000 homes. The Marshalltown Generating Station is the biggest economic development project in the community's history and one of the largest ever in central Iowa.
