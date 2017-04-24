LVMH bag Christian Dior Couture for US$7 billion
PARIS: The world's top luxury company LVMH said on Tuesday it plans take full control of Christian Dior in order to harness the "high growth potential" of "one of the world's most iconic brands," whose sales have doubled over the past five years. LVMH, which already owns Christian Dior perfumes, said in a statement it had now agreed to buy Christian Dior Couture - the leatherware, Haute Couture, ready-to-wear, jewellery and shoes businesses - for a 6.5 billion .
