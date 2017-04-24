LVMH bag Christian Dior Couture for U...

LVMH bag Christian Dior Couture for US$7 billion

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

PARIS: The world's top luxury company LVMH said on Tuesday it plans take full control of Christian Dior in order to harness the "high growth potential" of "one of the world's most iconic brands," whose sales have doubled over the past five years. LVMH, which already owns Christian Dior perfumes, said in a statement it had now agreed to buy Christian Dior Couture - the leatherware, Haute Couture, ready-to-wear, jewellery and shoes businesses - for a 6.5 billion .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Energy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Environmentalists Are Dead Wrong 2 hr Defeat Maxine Waters 1
News San Francisco power outage affects about 90000 ... Apr 23 Wildchild 1
News City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07) Apr 9 silly rabbit 19
News Will ESAs Mark The End Of Coal Power? Apr 5 Solarman 1
News Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j... Mar 31 Snowball in Hell 2
News Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ... Mar 28 tick tick tick tick 231
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
See all Energy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Energy Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,544 • Total comments across all topics: 280,561,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC