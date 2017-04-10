Kissimmee Utility Authority Utility to Stage Mock Disaster in Preparation for Hurricane Season

In preparation for the upcoming hurricane season, hundreds of Kissimmee Utility Authority employees will engage in a full-scale mock disaster exercise on April 13. Designed to test the preparedness of utility personnel to work cohesively in a crisis scenario, the four-hour drill will involve a wide range of activities, including both live-action training and table top exercises. Activities will include pre- and post-hurricane scenarios and other threats that will be handled with the same intensity as real-life incidents.

