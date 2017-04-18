Kansas regulators reject $12.2B Westar sale to Great Plains

Kansas regulators on Wednesday rejected the proposed sale of the state's largest electric company to a Missouri firm, concluding that the $12.2 billion price was too high and would leave the combined utility financially weaker than the separate companies. The Kansas Corporation Commission issued its order against a proposal from Kansas City, Missouri-based Great Plains Energy Inc. to buy Topeka-based Westar Energy Inc. after consumer advocates and the commission's own staff criticized the acquisition.

