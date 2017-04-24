ISO New England Inc. ISO New England: Managing Power Grid Operations...

ISO New England Inc. ISO New England:...

New England is expected to have the resources needed to meet consumer demand for electricity this summer, according to ISO New England Inc., the operator of the region's bulk power system and wholesale electricity markets. Tight supply margins could develop if forecasted peak system conditions occur.

