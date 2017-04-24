ISO New England Inc. ISO New England: Managing Power Grid Operations...
New England is expected to have the resources needed to meet consumer demand for electricity this summer, according to ISO New England Inc., the operator of the region's bulk power system and wholesale electricity markets. Tight supply margins could develop if forecasted peak system conditions occur.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southern California Edison Named No. 1 Solar Ut...
|2 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Environmentalists Are Dead Wrong
|Tue
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|1
|San Francisco power outage affects about 90000 ...
|Apr 23
|Wildchild
|1
|City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07)
|Apr 9
|silly rabbit
|19
|Will ESAs Mark The End Of Coal Power?
|Apr 5
|Solarman
|1
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar 31
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|Mar 28
|tick tick tick tick
|231
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC