Indiana Michigan Power I&M Announces Central South Bend Substation Decision
Indiana Michigan Power , an operating unit of American Electric Power, plans to rebuild and upgrade the existing Colfax Substation on Colfax Avenue as part of its Central South Bend Reliability Project. All of the equipment at the existing Colfax substation will be removed, and an entirely new substation built at the same location.
