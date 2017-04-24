Imperial Oil CEO defends absence from oilsands consolidation trend
CEO Rich Kruger said Friday his company has not been idle while other major Canadian producers snapped up oilsands assets from foreign rivals over the past year. The head of Imperial Oil said the Calgary-based company, one of the top four oilsands producers in Canada, has been busy building and commissioning its Kearl oilsands mining project where the first phase started in 2013 and the second phase in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Fri
|that 4 sure
|52
|Southern California Edison Named No. 1 Solar Ut...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|Environmentalists Are Dead Wrong
|Apr 25
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|1
|San Francisco power outage affects about 90000 ...
|Apr 23
|Wildchild
|1
|City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07)
|Apr 9
|silly rabbit
|19
|Will ESAs Mark The End Of Coal Power?
|Apr 5
|Solarman
|1
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar 31
|Snowball in Hell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC