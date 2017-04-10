Hydrogen cars gear up for challenge
Hydrogen fuel-cell cars could one day challenge electric cars in the race for pollution-free roads -- but only if more stations are built to fuel them. Honda, Toyota and Hyundai have leased a few hundred fuel-cell vehicles over the past three years and expect to lease well over 1,000 this year.
