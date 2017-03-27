Hydro One Files Five Year Distribution Rate Application with the Ontario Energy Board
Hydro One Limited and Hydro One Inc. announced that Hydro One Inc.'s wholly-owned subsidiary, Hydro One Networks Inc., has filed an application with its regulator, the Ontario Energy Board , seeking the OEB's approval of its Distribution Revenue Requirement for the period 2018 to 2022. About Hydro One Limited We are Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with more than 1.3 million valued customers, $25 billion in assets and annual revenues of over $6.5 billion.
