Global Markets-Oil gains ahead of U.S. data, dollar slips

NEW YORK, April 4 Oil prices rose to a near one-month high on Tuesday on expectations of lower U.S. crude inventories, while the dollar slid as investors remained cautious ahead of meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The upcoming French presidential election also kept investors cautious as political risk concerns remained active ahead of the Trump-Xi meetings this Thursday and Friday.

