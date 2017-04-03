Georgia Power Georgia Power Earns Top Customer Experience Ratings for Utilities
Georgia Power delivers the best customer experience in the utilities industry, according to the 2017 Temkin Experience Ratings, an annual customer experience ranking of companies based on a survey of 10,000 U.S. consumers. Georgia Power took the top spot out of the 19 utilities included in this year's ratings, earning a score of 78% and coming in 28th place overall out of 331 companies across 20 industries.
