General Cable Corporation General Cable Named a 2017 Gold Edison...

The Edison Awards, celebrating 30 years of honoring the best in innovation and excellence in the development of new products and services, announced that General Cable was voted a Gold Winner for Innovation in the Energy and Sustainability Category at the April 20th event at The Capitale in New York City. General Cable President and Chief Executive Officer Mike McDonnell joined hundreds of senior executives from some of the world's most recognized companies to acknowledge the hard work and commitment of all of the 2017 Edison Awards winners.

