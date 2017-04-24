Fuel costs to increase for some Oklahoma utility customers
Public Service Company of Oklahoma says monthly bills to its customers will be rising because of increased fuel costs, known as the fuel factor. The company says that starting with May billing, a typical customer who uses 1,100 kilowatt hours of electricity per month will see their bills rise by about $6 per month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Environmentalists Are Dead Wrong
|Tue
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|1
|San Francisco power outage affects about 90000 ...
|Apr 23
|Wildchild
|1
|City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07)
|Apr 9
|silly rabbit
|19
|Will ESAs Mark The End Of Coal Power?
|Apr 5
|Solarman
|1
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar 31
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|Mar 28
|tick tick tick tick
|231
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC