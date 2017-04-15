Fmr LLC Sells 61,194 Shares of Energy Transfer Partners LP
Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Energy Transfer Partners LP by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,406 shares of the company's stock after selling 61,194 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07)
|Apr 9
|silly rabbit
|19
|Will ESAs Mark The End Of Coal Power?
|Apr 5
|Solarman
|1
|Formerly all-Boeing Alaska Air to keep Airbus j...
|Mar 31
|Snowball in Hell
|2
|Two Ohio coal-fired plants to close, deepening ...
|Mar 28
|tick tick tick tick
|231
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|Trump's Keystone XL Decision Sets Up New Fight ...
|Mar 25
|FireyFellow44
|6
|Trump Just Fired Every Senior Manager at the St...
|Mar 24
|Aponi
|21
Find what you want!
Search Energy Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC