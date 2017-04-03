FirstEnergy to Sell Portion of Former Hatfield's Ferry Power Station to APV Renaissance Partners
FirstEnergy Corp. announced that its Allegheny Energy Supply Company, LLC subsidiary has entered into an agreement for sale of a portion of the real property and certain assets at the former Hatfield's Ferry Power Station in Masontown, Pa. to APV Renaissance Partners Opco, LLC, of Bernardsville, New Jersey.
