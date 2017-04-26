FirstEnergy pushes for rate hike to h...

FirstEnergy pushes for rate hike to help Ohio nuclear plants

The head of northern Ohio's largest electric utility is telling state lawmakers that a proposal to keep alive its two nuclear plants along Lake Erie is more than just a bailout. FirstEnergy Corp. President Chuck Jones says the plants need to keep operating to ensure Ohio has a diverse lineup of homegrown energy sources and that electricity prices aren't vulnerable to wild swings.

