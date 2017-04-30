FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt
Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,922 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 22,900 shares during the period.
Energy Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas plant plume 'no threat' (Mar '11)
|Sat
|trail of oil
|2
|Inside The Herald - If a community is only wort... (Jan '08)
|Apr 28
|that 4 sure
|52
|Southern California Edison Named No. 1 Solar Ut...
|Apr 27
|Solarman
|1
|Environmentalists Are Dead Wrong
|Apr 25
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|1
|San Francisco power outage affects about 90000 ...
|Apr 23
|Wildchild
|1
|City lists possible actions on Americus : The M... (Mar '07)
|Apr 9
|silly rabbit
|19
|Will ESAs Mark The End Of Coal Power?
|Apr 5
|Solarman
|1
