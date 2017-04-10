Fire at Broad Cove Market in Cushing

Fire engines from Thomaston, Cushing and Warren responded to a fire at the Broad Cove Market in Cushing at approximately 3:30 p.m. on April 16. A driver passing the River Road location saw smoke rising from the eaves of the building and called 911. The Knox County Sheriff's Department arrived first on the scene, and checked the building for signs of forced entry, as burglar and fire alarms had been set off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.